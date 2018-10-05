Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch Plaid Cymru's 2018 autumn conference live

Welsh independence must be "on the table" after Brexit, Plaid Cymru's new leader has said.

Adam Price said if there is a "hard" Irish border and the UK leaves the EU single market and customs union "the appetite for Scottish independence and Irish unity" would be "insatiable".

He warned of a Wales "swallowed into an 'England and Wales' entity where we are at the mercy of Westminster".

Mr Price will address Plaid Cymru's autumn conference in Cardigan later.

Downing Street says the prime minister's Chequers plan for Brexit would create a free trade area for industrial and agricultural goods with the EU, based on a "common rule book", and resolve concerns about the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

But Theresa May's proposals have been attacked by both Brexiteer and pro-EU Tory MPs, while the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said he is "strongly" opposed to key parts of her plan.

Meanwhile Plaid Cymru members made the decriminalisation of drugs party policy on Friday morning.

Mr Price said Brexit was threatening a "constitutional crisis - with or without a deal".

"If the Brexiteers in Westminster have their way we will be out of the single market and customs union and with a hard border on the island of Ireland," he said.

"The appetite for Scottish independence and Irish unity will become insatiable."

Welsh independence, Mr Price said, "must be on the table" as "only by taking our future into our own hands can we ensure that our country isn't swallowed into an 'England and Wales' entity where we are at the mercy of Westminster".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption There's no genetic reason why Welsh people have to learn less, earn less and die younger, said Adam Price

The Plaid Cymru leader said that if his party was in government after the 2021 election in Wales, it would "put a Welsh Independence Referendum Act on the statute book at the earliest possible opportunity".

This would allow a referendum "by the end of the decade at the latest, or earlier should there be a material change in the UK's constitutional landscape", he said.

Mr Price, AM for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, won the leadership from Leanne Wood last week.

In the campaign he said he aimed to win the next two Welsh elections - in 2021 and 2026 - and follow them with a referendum on independence.

He leads the third largest group in the Senedd, behind Labour and the Tories, with 10 of the 60 seats.

Analysis

By BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans

Adam Price wants to capitalise on the momentum last week's convincing victory in the leadership contest has given him.

Where the Conservatives are divided on Brexit and Labour is ambivalent about another referendum he wants to break through with a clear and decisive call for a second vote.

While this could alienate as many voters as it pleases, what it will do is energise the party's base. That's why he's placing Independence front and centre too - promising a referendum within a decade of taking power.

This is a gamble - opinion polls suggest independence is a minority pursuit in Wales, but for Plaid it's key. Adam Price wants to turn members into activists who will spread the message further afield.

But bold policy and big ambitions have to be delivered - he says he wants to be Wales' FM in 2021 - Plaid is currently the third largest party in the assembly. It's going to be a big ask to achieve that sort of turn around in three years.