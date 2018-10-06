Image caption Adam Price said the next vote for first minister would be an opportunity for "unprecedented change"

Plaid Cymru will nominate Adam Price to become Wales' next first minister after Welsh Labour elects its new leader.

The move to find a successor to Carwyn Jones in a vote in December will trigger a first minister assembly vote.

Speaking ahead of the second day of his party's autumn conference in Cardigan, Mr Price said the vote was an opportunity for "unprecedented change".

Mr Jones faced deadlock in 2016 when Labour's opposition backed Leanne Wood to be first minister.

He returned to power after a "compact" co-operation agreement was struck between Labour and Plaid.

Mr Price defeated Ms Wood and Rhun ap Iorwerth in a Plaid leadership battle told BBC Wales' Newyddion 9: "With the current First Minister departing his role in December, this is a golden opportunity for change in Wales.

"Our nation has known nothing other than Labour first ministers.

Image copyright NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Image caption Eluned Morgan, Vaughan Gething and Mark Drakeford are fighting to become Labour's next assembly leader

"They have presided over the best part of two decades of decline, leaving Wales languishing at the bottom of nearly every league table."

The Conservatives and UKIP AMs supported Leanne Wood's nomination for first minister in 2016.

Image caption Leanne Wood's nomination for first minister in 2016 was backed by Conservative and UKIP AMs

Had the sole Liberal Democrat in the assembly Kirsty Williams voted with opposition parties, Ms Wood would have become the first minister.

Since then, former Plaid Cymru AM Dafydd Elis-Thomas left the party and joined the Labour government, giving ministers a majority of one in the chamber.

Plaid said they would not be soliciting support from opposition parties this time.

"Assembly members from all parties and none who have a sincere appetite to end Labour's lacklustre leadership in Wales will use this vote to turn that principle into practice," said Mr Price.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to bring about unprecedented change. Plaid Cymru intends to seize it."

Image caption Liz Saville Roberts will back moves to boost the number of female candidates

Plaid is, meanwhile, backing moves to boost the number of female candidates.

The conference backed pairing constituencies on Friday so activists offer one woman and one male candidate.

It also asked each constituency in Wales to identify three women to be invited to put their names forward for the party's national register.

Westminster Plaid group leader Liz Saville Roberts said: "'Deeds not words' - that was the rallying call of those women who fought to gain the vote a century ago.

"It is with that rallying call that I would ask, if not now then when?"