Image copyright NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Image caption Eluned Morgan is on the ballot paper with Vaughan Gething and Mark Drakeford

Two of the three candidates in the running to replace Carwyn Jones as Welsh Labour Leader will officially launch their campaigns later.

Mark Drakeford is due to say he is a "21st Century socialist" like his mentor, the late former first minister Rhodri Morgan.

Vaughan Gething will outline his "new deal" for Wales including policies for children care leavers and the elderly.

Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan is due to launch her bid this week.

Carwyn Jones intends to resign on 11 December following his final First Minister's Questions with his successor in place the following day.

Launching his Pledge for Wales, Health Minister Mr Gething said a package of new policy proposals would deliver for every generation of Wales, including a national care service for elderly people

'Distressing and draining'

He added: "Ending holiday hunger will make sure that our children are fed year-round. We will build on successful work already being done here in Wales."

And he said removing tuition fees for care leavers would "make sure that their ambition post-18 is not limited by the care system".

Finance Secretary Mr Drakeford said: "If I am first minister, I want to lead a Wales where government invests in the conditions in which wealth is created - investing in people and in places.

"But for me that is common wealth, the wealth to which everyone makes a contribution and from which the fruits are then shared out fairly for all."

Mr Drakeford will also speak about the "distressing and draining" time members of the Labour group at the assembly have faced since the death of minister Carl Sargeant and the need to reunite and rally them.

Last month, Welsh Labour decided to use the one-member-one-vote system, like the one that elected Mr Corbyn, for the poll.

The ballot will be held in November.