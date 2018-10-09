Image caption Councils fund schools, care services, waste collections and some local transport

Local government in Wales is at financial "breaking point", the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has said.

The Welsh Government will reveal initial figures on how much councils will get from next year's budget later.

There are warnings that some local authorities may become "unsustainable" without a cash injection.

But a spokesman for the Welsh Government said councils would get £84m extra in grants and other funding.

Local government secretary Alun Davies will set out a provisional cash settlement for local government for the next financial year later.

It follows last week's Welsh Government budget, with core funding for local government to be cut by 2%.

The settlement represents the lion's share of the funding received by councils, which also raise money from council tax and generate income in fees and charges.

Debbie Wilcox, leader of the WLGA, said: "We hope the messages that local government leaders have relayed to the cabinet secretary since the initial announcement last week will help him to see how at breaking point the situation is in local government finance."

The WLGA stated some council-run services have been cut by over 50% over the last eight years.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "Local government leaders have sent a clear message to all members of the Welsh Government following the initial announcement of funding last week that council services are at breaking point and we can no longer deliver major services with this inadequate level of funding."

Bethan Thomas, head of local government at the UNISON Cymru Wales trade union, called for ministers to "prioritise more funding for local councils and save our local services before it's too late".

Ms Thomas said: "Eight years of austerity directed by the UK Conservative government has placed councils under intolerable financial strain. Severe spending cuts have meant the loss of upwards of 25,000 local government jobs in Wales since 2010.

"Without reform and additional funding, some councils will become unsustainable and cuts will start to affect the necessary and valuable services that we all rely on in local communities across Wales."

The Welsh Government is primarily funded by a UK government grant, although some income is raised through taxation.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We recognise the real pressures local authorities are facing and have worked hard to protect local services in Wales from the harshest effects of the UK government's austerity policies.

"We have also been able to restore funding to a number of grants to local authorities and have made a series of other funding decisions from which councils will benefit directly, which together add up to £84m on top of the local government settlement."