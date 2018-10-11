Image caption Eluned Morgan calls herself a "Socialist candidate for the digital era"

Eluned Morgan will launch her campaign for the Welsh Labour leadership later.

The minister for the Welsh language will say the culture of the Labour Party in the assembly needs to change.

Describing herself "as a socialist candidate for the digital era", Ms Morgan said she wants to go "beyond the bubble of Cardiff Bay".

Rival candidates Vaughan Gething and Mark Drakeford launched their campaigns earlier this week.

Ms Morgan entered the contest with the help of First Minister Carwyn Jones, who offered his support in order to get a woman on the Welsh Labour ballot.

He intends to resign on 11 December following his final First Minister's Questions, with his successor in place the following day.

The AM for Mid and West Wales said: "Over the summer I have been listening to what the grass roots of the party and the public have to say, and I have deliberately gone beyond the bubble of Cardiff Bay and into seats that Labour needs to win if we want a Labour majority in the assembly."

Claiming she is the candidate "who will unite the party and unite the nation", she is expected to call for Labour to renew itself.

"Labour needs to look different, to sound different, and to be different if the party is to retain power," her campaign said.

Ms Morgan is a former MEP and is a member of the House of Lords.

At his launch in Nantgarw on Monday Vaughan Gething set out a "pledge for Wales" - including a National Care Service and free school meals in holiday time.

Mark Drakeford said he was a "21st Century socialist" - emphasising his links with the late former first minister, Rhodri Morgan, and UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.