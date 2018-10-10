Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lesley Griffiths said campaigners were circulating "lies"

Calls to stop the dumping of mud off Cardiff Bay from the site of a new nuclear power station have been rejected by the assembly.

But AMs said Natural Resources Wales should do more to reassure the public.

The vote followed a lively assembly debate and protests on the Senedd steps.

Ex-Plaid AM Neil McEvoy demanded Labour listen to voters, but a minister accused the campaign against the dumping of circulating "lies".

AMs voted 26 for versus 22 against a call, made by Plaid Cymru AM Rhun ap Iorwerth, for a suspension to the licence that allows the dumping.

The debate came about following a petition against the dumping of mud - which is currently underway - from the Somerset site where Hinkley Point C is being built.

The effort failed after it was opposed by Labour AMs. A further vote, calling for more to be done to reassure residents, was backed by 38 AMs to 10.

Campaigners have called for further testing, but the Welsh Government, which oversees Natural Resources Wales, has said that existing test results are within safe limits.

Image caption Protesters gathered on the steps of the Senedd before the debate

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment Lesley Griffiths accused the campaign against the dumping of "concerned by the ongoing scaremongering and lies circulated by the campaign against the marine licence".

Ms Griffiths said it would be unlawful for the Welsh Government to suspend the licence.

She claimed there were some "who are deliberately seeking to mislead the public for their own political gain", to anger from independent AM Neil McEvoy, who has been the public face of the campaign.

"Many of us campaigned for years for this institution, because at times like this, we expected a Welsh Government to stand up for us. But what has Labour done? Want to dump your waste on us—no problem, fine," he said.

"They've welcomed it. Let's for the moment forget about the potential health concerns and the lack of an environmental impact assessment. Why would you accept 320,000 tonnes of waste being dumped on your doorstep by your neighbour? Why would you do that?

But Labour AM Hefin David accused Mr McEvoy of generating "hysteria".

Image caption The site where the dredged mud is being disposed of

But he said he did not think the Welsh Government "has done enough to reassure, and the cabinet secretary has a duty now to provide that reassurance".

He echoed concerns from former Welsh Government minister Jane Hutt, who said "it is the assurance of a safeguard that we need here. There must be respect and recognition of our constituents and their concerns."

Mr ap Iorwerth told the debate that further testing should have taken place, in consultation with concerned parties in order to respond to public concerns.

Former UKIP Welsh Assembly leader and now independent AM Caroline Jones said she believed the Welsh Government was sincere in its views on the safety of the mud.

"However, a large number of Welsh residents are not convinced, and we owe it to them to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that this material is safe before dumping it on our coastline," she added.

Gareth Bennett, UKIP Assembly leader, also called for more evidence of safety, but Cardiff Central AM Jenny Rathbone said the grounds being used were the "most sustainable place to dispose" of the mud.

The government motion, which passed, called on the Welsh Government "to instruct Natural Resources Wales to carry out further public engagement to explain the process and evidence to reassure the public."

Around 100 people protested on the Senedd steps on Wednesday afternoon, while a number of boats circled the Bay as part of the demonstration.

Analysis by Steffan Messenger, BBC Wales environment correspondent

Image caption An earlier protest against the dredging

It is hard to know where the campaigners go from here.

They have already attempted legal action, now their political challenge via the assembly has failed.

And all the while out at sea the dumping goes on - we were told last week they were already half way through.

There is no doubt, though, that the activists have succeeded in churning up a considerable public debate about whether enough was done by the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to inform people about this work and reassure them it was safe.