Image copyright Horizon Image caption It is hoped that Wylfa Newydd will be built by 2020

Wales should be "sceptical" about nuclear power, a Welsh Labour leadership candidate has said.

Mark Drakeford's comments, in a Twitter video, have sparked a row with rival candidate Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething said the stance was "troubling", and claimed it could have an impact on the economy of Anglesey, where a new nuclear power station called Wyfla Newydd is planned.

Mark Drakeford's campaign declined to respond to Mr Gething's comments.

In the video Cardiff West AM said he understood Wylfa Newydd was "potentially a very big investment in that local economy", but argued for "the long-term interests" of people who live on Anglesey to be protected.

The UK government in London opened talks with the Japanese firm behind the plant in the summer.

The winner of the Welsh Labour contest would take the helm of the Welsh Government as first minister - he or she would not have powers over large power stations or Wylfa.

But Mr Drakeford's comments appear to strike a more cautious tone to the project than the existing First Minister Carwyn Jones, who said it has the potential "to transform the Welsh economy".

It is hoped work on the plant could begin by 2020.

In a Twitter video Mr Drakeford said Wales' attitude to nuclear power should be "sceptical".

The finance secretary said the "bar" should be set high over "developments that would have a direct impact on the Welsh population".

He said he understood that Wylfa B was "potentially a very big investment in that local economy but even there we need to make sure that the conditions that would allow that development to go ahead protect the long-term interests of people who live on the island".

Mr Drakeford said the new Hinkley Point power station in Somerset is being built "within miles of major populations along the south Wales coast".

He vowed to establish an expert committee "independent of Welsh Government" to make sure that we have the best possible advice on the impacts that that development could have on people in Wales."

In response, a spokesman for Mr Gething's campaign said "we cannot have any equivocation that could potentially affect jobs and the North Wales economy".

Image caption Vaughan Gething said he was concerned about the "potential impact" Mr Drakeford's comments could have on Anglesey

The health secretary said: "I note the troubling comments being made about having a sceptical view to nuclear power here in Wales.

"We're living in uncertain times with Brexit just on the horizon, Wales needs certainty to retain jobs and investment."

"I'm concerned about the potential impact upon the economy for Anglesey and about the broader consequences for North Wales," the Cardiff South and Penarth AM added.