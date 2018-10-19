Image copyright PLAID CYMRU Image caption Adam Price says his team has a "radical and transformative programme for government"

Plaid Cymru's new leader Adam Price has named his frontbench team in the Welsh Assembly.

Adam Price has chosen leadership rival Rhun ap Iorwerth to succeed him as economy and finance spokesman.

Ex-leader Leanne Wood, replaced by Mr Price at the top of Plaid in September after a vote by party members, takes up the housing and social justice role.

Plaid Cymru is the third largest group in the Senedd with 10 AMs, behind Labour and the Conservatives.

Helen Mary Jones, who returned to the assembly to replace Simon Thomas, following his arrest by police investigating allegations of possession of indecent images, takes up the health and social services brief.

Sian Gwenllian will speak on education and the Welsh language, Llyr Gruffydd takes environment and rural affairs while Steffan Lewis keeps external affairs which includes Brexit.

Bethan Sayed has the post-16 education, skills and innovation role and Dai Lloyd will speak on local government, care and public services issues.

Image caption Adam Price says Plaid Cymru has to transform itself to win power in the Senedd

Mr Price said: "This is the Plaid Cymru-led government we are proposing for 2021 and one that will lead us on to building a new Wales.

"I am honoured to lead a strong and united shadow cabinet that has a radical and transformative programme for government."

He added: "By utilising the talents and experiences of all our elected assembly members, we are ready to demonstrate what can be achieved by a committed, determined party of government with a radical imagination and the political will to carry it out."

Analysis by BBC Wales Political Correspondent Arwyn Jones

There isn't much here which will surprise anybody.

Adam Price's leadership rivals, Rhun ap Iorwerth and Leanne Wood, have been given roles which are close to their hearts.

Mr Price has said in the past that he wanted to give them both roles they were happy with.

Social justice is an areas Ms Wood is passionate about and may well feature more prominently after the role was previously shared between two AMs.

It seems the idea of a joint leader, floated by Mr Price ahead of the leadership race, won't feature for now although a deputy leader is expected to be announced next week after a vote of Plaid AMs.