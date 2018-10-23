Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A video showing how the M4 relief road might look

AMs have been told they will have a "binding vote" on whether to build an M4 relief road before First Minister Carwyn Jones stands down in December.

It was also confirmed civil servants have received the findings of a public inquiry into the project.

The inquiry looked at Welsh Government proposals to build around 15 miles of motorway to the south of Newport.

It is not clear whether a majority of AMs would support the project, with some in Labour opposed to the scheme.

Officials have received a copy of the public inquiry inspector's report and are preparing advice for ministers, Julie James, the leader of the house, said.

Standing in for Carwyn Jones at question time, cabinet minister Ms James was asked whether AMs will get a binding vote in the Senedd on the scheme - a vote that would require the government to follow the assembly's instructions.

She said: "Yes to be clear as it's humanly possible to be, I've said the debate and vote will be taken into account in final investment decisions and that it will be in government time."

"My own backbenchers have been clear that they want a vote of that sort," she added.

Image copyright NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Image caption Julie James: "It's a binding vote in government time, on the government"

If it goes ahead, building work could start next year, she added.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said if AMs rejected the relief road, or voted down the budget which allocated money for it, "presumably the government then will have to listen to the voice of the assembly expressed in relation to this project".

The vote was currently due to take place in the week of 4 December, Ms James said.

A new Welsh Labour leader will be elected on 6 December. The following week, Carwyn Jones will stand down as first minister and officially hand the reins to his successor.

Business leaders have argued the relief road is needed because congestion around the Brynglas tunnels in Newport is harming the economy. Welsh ministers have called the traffic delays a "pressing problem demanding a solution".

But activists have raised concerns about the impact of the road on the environmentally sensitive Gwent Levels, where the motorway would be built.