Image caption 'What I want to hear from councillors is no complaining',

Councillors asking for more money from the Welsh Government have been compared to the Charles Dickens character Oliver Twist by the local government secretary, Alun Davies.

Mr Davies said he wants councillors to stop "complaining".

Councils have said services are under threat after a financial settlement from the Welsh Government saw all councils get real-terms cuts.

But Mr Davies said he wanted to see councils back change.

He said councillors agreed in private that the current system of 22 local authorities was unsustainable but were "unwilling to say publicly".

"I've had a lot of councillors coming to me like Oliver Twists over the past few weeks - 'Can we have some more'", he told Radio Cymru debate programme, Hawl i Holi.

The local government secretary said "Wales doesn't need 22 local authorities".

"I want to see change and I want this change to come from councils," he said.

Image caption How much extra or less cash councils will get next year

"When I've spoken to them privately many times where they've agreed that the current system is unsustainable, yet they're unwilling to say that publicly.

"I've had enough of that and it has to change, so what I want to hear from councillors is no complaining."

Mr Davies said in the summer that councils would not be forced to merge, withdrawing proposals that put the matter back on the table earlier this year.

Earlier in the debate Mr Davies said councils in England had larger cuts and were soon to lose central government funding altogether.

Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist is the story of an orphan boy born in a workhouse.

Oliver asks "Please Sir, I want some more" after he draws lots with other hungry boys, with the loser asking for more gruel.