Image copyright Google Image caption 11 people died in the attack on the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh

More than 100 people have taken part in an interfaith vigil in south Wales following the gun attack on a US synagogue in which 11 people died.

People lit candles and sang songs at the Cardiff United Synagogue in memory of the Pittsburgh shooting victims.

The event was attended by representatives of Jewish, Muslim and Christian groups.

In a message of support, First Minister Carwyn Jones said anti-Semitism would not be tolerated "in any form".

Last weekend, the gunman opened fire as the Tree of Life synagogue Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, held a service.

A man was later taken into custody.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A vigil at the White House on Saturday night after the shooting

Wednesday night's event was led by Sheila Gewolb of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

She told BBC Wales the vigil was a "show of solidarity and support" for the Jewish community in Pittsburgh.

"It was absolutely important that tonight's vigil was an inter-faith event. Anti-Semitism is the oldest hatred.

"We appreciate the support from across all faiths because when you attack us, basically people of faith have to recognise it could be anybody," she said.

In his message of support, Mr Jones described the Pittsburgh killings as "despicable".