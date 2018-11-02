Image copyright PA

Changes to ensure that getting into council tax debt will not put you in prison will take effect from April 2019, Welsh ministers have announced.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford called imprisonment for such arrears "outdated and disproportionate".

He said he would consider new measures to help councils deal with people deliberately refusing to pay if needed.

At least 62 people were jailed in Wales and England in 2016-17 over the issue - nearly a third of them from Wales.

In January, a legal challenge brought after a woman was unlawfully jailed over debts to Bridgend council found potential errors in similar cases.

Mr Drakeford's announcement follows a consultation on abolishing jail terms over the civil debt.

In a statement, he said he would "bring forward the legislation to ensure that, from 1 April 2019, it will no longer be possible to start proceedings to commit an individual to prison for council tax debt".

"The payment of council tax is vital to maintaining the local services which we all rely upon every day," he said.

"However, it is also right that those who are less able to contribute are treated fairly and with dignity.

"The sanction of imprisonment is an outdated and disproportionate response to a civil debt issue."

Image caption Mark Drakeford has described imprisoning people who council tax debts as Dickensian

Mr Drakeford said local councils would "want to examine their approaches to the collection of council tax and share good practice".

"There is little evidence of a relationship between the use of the committal process and collection rates while there is growing evidence that collection levels and arrears are best managed through early engagement with citizens," he added.

Melanie Woolcock from Porthcawl served 40 days in prison after being sentenced to 81 days by Bridgend magistrates in July 2016 for failing to pay £10 a week towards her debt.

While fighting her legal case, she claimed she was too sick to work and struggled to pay rent and feed herself and her teenage son, so had defaulted on council tax repayments.

At the time, Bridgend council said while authorities had a legal responsibility to collect unpaid council tax, they also offered support to anyone experiencing difficulty and prosecution was a last resort.

Welsh ministers said that out of 14 local authorities who replied to the consultation, 11 had agreed in principle with removing the sanction of prison.

But "most were also opposed to the idea of removal without implementing other measures to prevent an increase in deliberate refusals to pay council tax".

"We are committed to working with local authorities to monitor the implementation of the change to the legislation and will consider the introduction of new measures if necessary," Mr Drakeford said.