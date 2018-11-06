Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Nigel Adams is the fourth junior Wales Office minister in a year

The Wales Office has another new junior minister - the fourth to hold the post this year.

Mims Davies has been replaced by Nigel Adams, who represents the Yorkshire constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

Ms Davies was moved to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport following the resignation of Tracey Crouch.

Welsh local government secretary Alun Davies said the UK government was not taking the Wales Office seriously.

Ms Davies had only become junior minister in the Wales Office in July, replacing Stuart Andrew who had taken the position in January from Guto Bebb.

She was not paid for the role, and had made her first appearance at Welsh Questions in the House of Commons a fortnight ago.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Nigel Adam replaced Mims Davies, who appeared for the first time at Welsh Questions two weeks ago

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: "I look forward to working with Nigel, with his robust parliamentary experience, I know he will help us to deliver on policies that drive Wales to succeed in economic strength and international recognition."

Alun Davies tweeted: "So not even the UK [government] takes the Wales Office seriously any more."

Mr Adams, who is also an assistant government whip, had previously served as a local government minister.

Tracey Crouch resigned last week amid a row over fixed odds betting terminals.