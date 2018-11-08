Image caption Chris Davies unseated Liberal Democrat Roger Williams at the 2015 general election

A Welsh Conservative MP has been questioned by police for a second time over allegations of a fraudulent expenses claim.

Chris Davies, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, was first interviewed by officers in July.

He says he made an "an honest mistake" by claiming for furniture and pictures for his constituency office in 2016.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said a "further interview took place on Wednesday 24 October 2018".

He was referred to police by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa).

BBC Wales has asked Mr Davies to comment.

He was elected as an MP in 2015 after winning the seat from the Liberal Democrats.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "The Special Enquiry Team launched an investigation in June 2018. A 50-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 17 July 2018.

"A further interview took place on Wednesday 24 October 2018. Enquiries continue."

It is understood Mr Davies is accused of manually creating two invoices for £450 and £250 rather than submitting the full £700 claim for the pictures by computer.

He has previously said that he repaid the £450 sum, which was charged to a start-up fund for new MPs to set up offices.