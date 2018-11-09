Image caption Carwyn Jones said the "worry and concern" over Schaeffler could be avoided if ministers were clear a Brexit deal will be struck

The UK government's "shambolic handling" of Brexit negotiations is to blame for potential job losses at an automobile plant, the first minister has said.

There are plans to shut Schaeffler's Llanelli site amid "uncertainty", putting 220 jobs at risk.

Carwyn Jones said the "worry and concern" could be avoided if ministers were clear a deal will be struck.

The Wales Office said "many factors" had been at play.

On Tuesday, the German automobile and industrial firm announced a 45-day consultation following plans to close its Llanelli and Plymouth plants as part of a reorganisation of its UK operations.

The firm said: "The uncertainty surrounding Brexit was one factor amongst others in the analysis of the UK market."

But ahead of Friday's meeting of the British-Irish Council on the Isle of Man, Mr Jones laid the blame for the company's decision squarely at the UK government's feet.

He said: "This is uncertainty, worry and concern that could be avoided if we had clarity and confidence from the UK government that a deal will be struck that does not adversely affect businesses and their workforce.

"Today, I will again be calling on the UK government to strike a Brexit deal that protects jobs and the economy and stop peddling the myth that a 'no deal' exit from the EU is a viable option.

"How many more jobs must we lose for the true cost of this approach to be realised?

"How many more families must suffer because of the UK Government's shambolic handling of the Brexit negotiations?"

A Wales Office spokesman said the closure was a "huge loss" to the area, but that the UK government had "presented a precise and credible plan for the future relationship with the EU", adding the priority was a deal where Britain remains one of the most competitive locations in the world for automotive and other advanced manufacturing.

'Unprecedented political crisis'

Although the prime minister has said 95% of a Brexit deal has been agreed, the UK and the EU negotiators have yet to agree on how to guarantee that the seamless, check-free border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is maintained in the future.

Mr Jones - who will meet UK government ministers, the Irish Taioseach Leo Varadkar and the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the BIC summit - said the UK "faces an unprecedented political crisis" if Theresa May fails to reach an agreement with the EU or if a deal is rejected by Parliament.

Mr Jones repeated his belief that in those circumstances a general election should be held.

He added: "But, I'm realistic that there can be no guarantee there will be an election.

"So, when considering the events of the past week, I feel I must be very clear that if there isn't an election, I and the Welsh Government will want to throw our weight unequivocally behind the campaign for a 'People's Vote', a vote which in my view would have to include the option of continued membership of the EU."