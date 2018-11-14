Image caption Stephen Crabb called for a "moment of calm" while MPs read the details of the Brexit agreement

The DUP and Conservative Brexiteers should not rush to judge the prime minister's Brexit deal, former Tory cabinet minister Stephen Crabb said.

He called for a "moment of calm" while MPs digest the details of the agreement with the EU.

"There will be some hard-Brexiteers who feel angry because some of them didn't believe in doing a deal anyway," the former Welsh secretary said.

Ministers are set to discuss the deal on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Crabb, who voted Remain and is also a former work and pensions secretary, added: "Brexit was never going to be a simple process and those people who promised that it could be this kind of very simple change for the UK I'm afraid were wrong. This was always going to be long, drawn-out and messy.

"It's no surprise that the deal that's on the table is one that will feel to many people like a very imperfect deal."

As details of it started to leak, the DUP criticised the agreement, but Mr Crabb said: "What I would say to my colleagues in the DUP and colleagues in the Conservative Party, before rushing to make very strong statements like that, they just need to take some time to read the detail of this and understand this because this Brexit issue does bring out the worst in people."

The deal would be a compromise meaning "nobody is going to get everything they want out of this".