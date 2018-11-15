Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alun Cairns arriving at Downing Street ahead of Wednesday's Brexit talks

The Brexit deal is a compromise and not a cave in to the EU, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said.

He rejected claims the UK government had given in to Brussels' demands.

Mr Cairns was speaking after the Cabinet agreed the draft deal in a five-hour meeting at Downing Street on Wednesday.

He said he did expect Prime Minister Theresa May to face a leadership challenge from angry Tory Eurosceptic MPs - but she'd win if a vote happened.

The PM secured her Cabinet's backing for the deal although several ministers are understood to have spoken against it.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab quit his post saying he "cannot in good conscience support" the proposals - and Shailesh Vara, the Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office, has also stood down from his role.

Before Mr Raab's shock resignation, Mr Cairns told BBC Radio Wales that he did not remember there being raised voices in the Cabinet meeting.

And he said the outline of the withdrawal agreement was only the "first stage" of Brexit.

Asked if there was any part of it he regretted, he said: "I wish we didn't have to have the backstop in relation to Northern Ireland, because it's an insurance policy for the Republic of Ireland and the Belfast agreement.

"But it's not our intention to use it, but it's part of the agreement."

The deal represented a "significant shift" by the European Commission because the backstop would apply to the whole of the UK and not just Northern Ireland.

Responding to claims by one of the prime minister's former advisers that the deal was a "capitulation", Mr Cairns said: "No, I do not accept that at all."

There has been mixed reactions to the PM's proposals in Wales.

Mr Cairns' predecessor and Clwyd West MP David Jones described the plans as "breaches of the Conservative manifesto", adding that Mr Raab was more than justified to stand down.

"He had no option but to go and I applaud him for doing it," he added.

Image caption Carwyn Jones said the Welsh Government should have been shown the draft Brexit deal

First Minister Carwyn Jones, who spoke with Mrs May on the phone on Wednesday evening, said he would consider the plans but stressed that "full and unfettered access" to the single market was needed to protect Welsh jobs.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts lamented the deal as one which "pleases none of the people, all of the time" and repeated calls for a second referendum.

UKIP's leader in the Welsh Assembly, Gareth Bennett, said the plans were "a complete betrayal" of Brexit.

South and Mid Wales Chambers of Commerce said the Welsh business community needed to give measured and considered thought to the draft agreement.