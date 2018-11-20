Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The assembly passed the Continuity Act, to protect the assembly's powers following Brexit, in March

A majority of AMs are expected to back scrapping a Brexit law that was passed to protect the assembly's powers.

In March, AMs voted to pass the Continuity Act to bring powers over devolved matters currently operated at an EU level to Cardiff Bay.

But the Welsh Government said the law is no longer needed following agreement with ministers in Westminster over the long-running Brexit "power-grab" row.

But Plaid Cymru said scrapping the act would be "constitutional Kamikaze".

The party's leader Adam Price said: "Let's at the very least wait to see how events play out so that the Welsh Assembly can take a decision when all the facts pertaining to the UK's separation from the UK are apparent."

"We do not currently know whether the current government can survive until the end of the week, let alone where we'll be by March 2019," he added.

Image caption Adam Price said the assembly should wait and see before scrapping the Continuity Act

Following months of talks, ministers and officials in Westminster and Cardiff reached agreement in April over changes relating to devolution to the UK Government's EU (Withdrawal) Act.

As a result, the Welsh Government feels it no longer needs the Continuity Act, passed as an insurance policy before the 'inter-governmental agreement' was reached.

The motion to scrap it is expected to pass in the assembly on Tuesday with Labour and Conservative support.

The first minister is expected to make a statement in the assembly on Theresa May's draft Brexit withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

Carwyn Jones held a special meeting of the Welsh Government's cabinet on Monday night to discuss the prime minister's Brexit deal.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "It is now time to ask this assembly to do what we as a government committed to in the Inter-Governmental Agreement - to repeal the Act.

"In any event, the challenge we are facing now - how to persuade the UK government to adopt an approach to the Withdrawal Deal which is capable of commanding a broad political consensus, rather than one which threatens to bring us to the very edge of the most dangerous cliff - is not one which the [Act] can help us address.

"That Act has done its job: it's time to move on."