Extra cash for Welsh councils announced

Image caption Councils fund schools, care services, waste collections and some local transport

Extra cash has been announced for local authorities, including those hit hardest by cuts to their funding from the Welsh Government next year.

The Isle of Anglesey, Conwy, Flintshire, Powys, Monmouthshire and Gwynedd were facing 1% cuts.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford is to give councils an additional £14.2m next year to their main grant, with no council losing more than 0.5%.

The Welsh Local Government Association has been asked to comment.

The Welsh Government announced real-terms cuts for local government in October.

An extra £15m will go on teachers' pay over two years, and £2.3m to children's services in 2019-20.

Mr Drakeford said that £13m extra would go on councils' main source of money in 2019-20 "to provide local government with a cash flat settlement", with an additional £1.2m to ensure no council faces a reduction of more than 0.5%,

He also announced £6m for the current financial year for Welsh councils to help meet repair and clean-up costs associated with Storm Callum.

An extra £4m will be provided to meet pressures on social care in 2018-19.

His announcement follows the UK government budget, when £550m extra over three years was announced for the Welsh Government.

He said: "Local government has been at the heart of our considerations as we have worked through the detail of the UK autumn budget on our spending proposals over the last few weeks."

At the time Welsh ministers argued that much of the sum was not new money.

Since the initial settlement was announced councils had called for extra cash.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said local government would be at the "front of the queue" over any extra cash from the UK government.