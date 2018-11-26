Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May will visit Llanelwedd on Tuesday as she continues efforts to win support for the Brexit deal

The proposed deal to bring the UK out of the EU will deliver for Welsh farmers, the prime minister has said.

Theresa May will visit the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd on Tuesday as she continues efforts to win support for the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

No 10 said the deal would protect food exports such as Welsh lamb and Caerphilly cheese.

The deal has been approved by leaders of the remaining EU states, but needs to be ratified by MPs.

Ms May will speak to farmers and producers at the fair before meeting with Welsh politicians, a spokeswoman said.

She will then go on to Northern Ireland, where she will have meetings with all five political parties in Belfast.

"This deal delivers for farmers in Wales, who deserve better than the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)," Mrs May said.

"After we leave the CAP, we will be free to design a new policy that works for agricultural producers in all four nations and we are taking that work forward."

CAP is the EU-wide policy on agriculture that determines what support is available for farmers.

What will replace it in Wales will be set by the Welsh Government, which is consulting on proposals to replace the current subsidies with grants.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brexit will leave the UK free to design a replacement for the EU's agricultural policy, Theresa May said

The prime minister has promised the House of Commons a meaningful vote, but a large number of MPs - including Brexiteer Tories and the Labour frontbench - are opposed to the deal.

It is currently not clear how it will pass, or what would happen in the event it is rejected.

On Sunday the prime minister wrote a letter to the public asking for their support for the Brexit deal.

She said her agreement promises a "brighter future" for the UK and leaving the EU next year will be "a moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country".