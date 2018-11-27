Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead after an investigation was launched into his conduct

Telephone records of a former colleague of a sacked Welsh minister are to be examined after it emerged she received a call from him hours before he died that did not come from his usual phone.

Carl Sargeant, 49, was found dead four days after he was sacked as communities minister by First Minster Carwyn Jones.

The Labour AM from Flintshire had faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women, which he denied.

He left a letter telling his family "I have failed you", his inquest heard.

On Monday, future generations commissioner Sophie Howe, who once worked as a special advisor to Mr Sargeant and was a friend, told the inquest she received a call from Mr Sargeant at about 07:30 BST on the morning he died, Tuesday 7 November 2017, and believed she may have been the last person to speak to him.

On Tuesday morning, counsel for the first minister requested Ms Howe's phone records be examined as there were no phone records showing such a call made from Mr Sargeant's number.

Image caption Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe worked alongside Mr Sargeant

Cathy McGahey QC said: "Mrs Howe's evidence yesterday gives a good indication he called her and yet they can't find the phone."

She said: "Why is somebody who has not come forward calling Mr Sargeant that early in the morning?" Ms McGahey said it was "overwhelmingly likely" there was a missing phone.

She added: "Why is that person not willing now to come forward and say what he or she knows?"

Coroner John Gittins agreed Sophie Howe's records could be looked at.

Leslie Thomas QC, representing the Sargeant family, also requested audio of interviews given by Carwyn Jones on Monday 6 November 2017 be played, saying it was relevant because it may show "what may have been operating on Mr Carl Sargeant's mind on the morning of the 7th".

The inquest has also heard evidence from Welsh Government minister Ken Skates, who said he believed Carl Sargeant had been suffering mental health issues for a long time.

Mr Skates's statement was read by the coroner. In it, Mr Skates said Mr Sargeant "did not explicitly tell me" he had a mental health condition, but he worked it out for himself.

Mr Skates said: "As someone who has had mental health problems in the past myself, I came to believe Carl's emotional health was not right."

Image caption The inquest is being heard by Coroner John Gittins

He said Mr Sargeant began to "ask me more and more" about his own experiences.

He also said Mr Sargeant had taken up knitting to help with "mindfulness".

The inquest heard a statement from Steven Jones, former special advisor and head of media to Carwyn Jones.

He said he received a text message from Carl Sargeant on Friday 3 November 2017, following the re-shuffle, which said: "Bad shit."

He said when they spoke later, Mr Sargeant told him allegations of improper conduct had been made, but he did not know what the allegations were, or who made them.

Mr Sargeant had said Carwyn Jones told him "not to go public" over the allegations, and that they would handle it over the weekend. He took "they" to mean the Welsh Government, Steven Jones told the inquest.

On 8 November - the day after Mr Sargeant's death - Mr Jones said he went to Carl Sargeant's constituency office, and Ken Skates was present. Mr Jones said he asked Mr Skates about Carwyn Jones' reaction to Mr Sargeant going public.

He reported Mr Skates had said that Carwyn Jones was "furious", using an expletive for emphasis.

The inquest also heard Ken Skates emailed the coroner, John Gittins, twice last November, disputing the accuracy of Steven Jones's statement.

He also believed he would not have used expletives in the conversation with Steven Jones, which he said was not in his nature.

'Irresponsible'

On Monday, the court heard details of Mr Sargeant's death, including that he was found hanged at his home in Connah's Quay by his wife Bernadette. The letter was found next to his body.

It also heard evidence from former minister Leighton Andrews, who called Carwyn Jones' behaviour following Mr Sargeant's sacking "irresponsible".

Sophie Howe described to the court how his health began to deteriorate in the summer of 2017, several months before his death.

Mr Sargeant had been treated for depression on and off for a number of years prior to his death.

He had told her after the sacking: "I'm in a dark place."

Information and advice

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line .