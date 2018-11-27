Image copyright KeolisAmey Image caption KeolisAmey is the new franchise holder and has promised major investment and new trains over the coming years

Transport for Wales is doing a "fantastic job", a Welsh Government cabinet minister has said after the rail franchise suffered a string of cancellations.

Bus replacement services are in place after the newly established company had said a third of its 127 trains were damaged.

Julie James praised the firm for the "swiftness of their response".

She blamed "years of underinvestment" on the rail network in Wales.

Transport for Wales has warned of up to three weeks of disruption on its network, beginning last Monday, with services not running or being replaced by buses.

It said damage to wheels had been caused by the seasonal conditions and said engineers were working round the clock.

The franchise, operated by KeolisAmey, was awarded by the Welsh Government earlier this year. The previous service, Arriva Trains Wales, was overseen by the UK government.

In the Senedd UKIP group leader Gareth Bennett said: "Most rail users simply don't understand why 25 per cent of the fleet had to be withdrawn all at the same time this autumn".

"Why could the withdrawal not be staggered to, say, five per cent of the time over five weeks, rather than 25 per cent all at once in a week," he asked.

Image caption Julie James said Transport for Wales should be "praise for the swiftness of their response"

Ms James, government business minister, replied: "Actually, Transport for Wales have done an absolutely fantastic job, and 10 per cent of the fleet is now back in action again."

"So, I think, actually, they're to be praised for the swiftness of their response."

She said an operational recovery plan was in place.

"Of course, we are very sorry indeed... to find ourselves in the position where Transport for Wales has inherited a fleet of trains - very substandard and substantially not what we'd expect - frankly from years and years and years of underinvestment by the private sector," Ms James added.

"We've only had the franchise for just under a month, we cannot correct the underinvestment of 15 years in four weeks."