Image caption James Price has said services will be "completely transformed" in the coming years

The boss of Wales' public transport quango will face questions from AMs later, days after commuters were told to expect disruption on the railways.

Bad weather and the age of Transport for Wales' fleet have been blamed for causing chaos on the network.

On Monday, a third of its 127 trains were out of action due to damage.

Chief executive James Price will give evidence to the assembly's economy committee, as will Alexia Course, director of rail operations.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has apologised for the disruption and said it is trying to "share the pain" by diverting trains from quieter routes to more popular services.

Ministers have praised TfW's response and said a lack of investment under the previous rail operator, Arriva Trains Wales, contributed to the problems.

In the Senedd on Wednesday, Economy Secretary Ken Skates faced questions about what the Welsh Government did to prepare for TfW inheriting the network in October.

He said 76% of the trains were now running - and they hoped to get back up to the normal level of 80% "within a few weeks".

Image caption Ken Skates said TfW "worked incredibly hard to bring a number of trains back into use"

Mr Skates called the previous Wales and Borders franchise, awarded in 2003, a "dreadful" contract.

But former Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said the economy committee should hold a full inquiry.

"To say rail services across the Valley Lines network have been a shambles over the past few weeks is an understatement with severe disruption for commuters across south Wales," he said.

Plaid Cymru economy spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth called for ministers to apologise after reports "on a daily basis of rail services across the country being cancelled, postponed or replaced".

"I want Transport for Wales rail to succeed, we all want a better rail service for the country, but it doesn't appear that enough monitoring nor scrutiny was being done in order to make sure that Welsh Government were ready for the transfer to the new franchise, and as a result this current situation simply isn't good enough," he said.