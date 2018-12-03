Image caption Stephen Crabb said there are conspiracy theories on Brexit cropping up 'every few days'

The pressure on Theresa May to publish the full legal advice on her Brexit deal might be "overwhelming", a former Welsh secretary has warned.

Stephen Crabb said it could be in the UK government's interest to release the advice to dispel "mistrust" around the process.

MPs from all parties have called for the complete text to be released, and passed a binding vote last month.

The prime minister insists the full details should remain confidential.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will make a statement later on Monday and publish a reduced version of the legal advice.

MPs have said this will not not respect the binding Commons vote, which required the government to lay before Parliament "any legal advice in full".

Mr Crabb, the Preseli Pembrokshire MP, told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour: "I think the pressure to publish this may be overwhelming.

"I think there is so much mistrust around the entire Brexit process.... conspiracy theories... new ones cropping up every few days.

"It may actually well be in the government's interest just to get out and publish the full text."

MPs will vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal next week

The House of Commons debate on Mrs May's deal is due to get under way on Tuesday,

Brexit-supporting MPs say they will oppose the "backstop" plan to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, claiming it could lock the UK into a customs union with the EU.

Mr Crabb said the numbers on the final vote - due on 11 December - look "pretty horrific" for the prime minister's hopes of winning approval.

He added: "I do not think anybody is going to be going into the start of the debate on Tuesday afternoon thinking this deal is going to succeed and get voted through.

"The question is what happens next."