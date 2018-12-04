Image caption Mark Drakeford urged AMs to reject the Brexit deal in a Senedd debate on Tuesday

The Welsh Government has said it is opposed to Theresa May's "unacceptable" Brexit deal, in a debate in the Senedd.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the deal fails to meet "fundamental interests" of Wales and the UK.

Plaid Cymru called for another EU referendum while the Tories accused Plaid and Labour of "trying to undermine" the original result.

A symbolic vote on the deal will be held later.

But in advance of the Welsh Assembly debate on the Brexit agreement, the pro-EU campaign group "Wales for Europe" and Plaid criticised the Welsh Government for failing to table a vote in the debate that explicitly rejected the Brexit deal.

Instead, it notes the withdrawal Aareement and the political declaration on the future relationship with the EU included within, and calls for a general election or a public vote if it cannot be passed in the House of Commons.

Speaking on behalf of the Welsh Government, Mr Drakeford said Wales would be "better off remaining in the European Union" and that Theresa May's deal should be rejected.

Mark Drakeford said: "I hope this national assembly will send a clear message this afternoon that the deal which has been negotiated by the prime minister is unacceptable."

Senedd Tory Leader Paul Davies told AMs to back the deal between the UK Government and the European Union because "the clock is ticking, and this is the only deal on the table".

Mr Davies said: "The irony is that Brexit has a greater legitimacy and a bigger mandate from the public than this Welsh Government, which seems to me is trying to overturn it."

"The Brexit referendum was undoubtedly divisive. If this division and uncertainty goes on unchecked it threatens our economy and public services," he added.

But UKIP AM and 'Leave' supporter Neil Hamilton said Theresa May's deal does not respect the 2016 EU referendum result.

Image caption Paul Davies said Brexit had a bigger mandate from the public than the Welsh Government

Mr Hamilton added: "In fact it is, in political terms, a national humiliation. A capitulation, which has given the EU everything and actually given the UK nothing."

Plaid's Brexit spokesperson in the Welsh Assembly Steffan Lewis continued his party's criticism of the Welsh Government during the Senedd debate.

Mr Lewis said: "Now and then, as parliamentarians, we are asked to search our consciences before casting votes on truly historic events and decisions.

"My conscience tells me that the deal on offer is so potentially damaging to the communities we're elected to represent that neither the WA (Withdrawal Agreement or the PD (Political Declaration) deserve the support of this Parliament," he added.

The AM for the South Wales East region called on Labour AMs to back a Plaid Cymru motion in the debate, which more explicitly calls for a referendum on the Brexit deal than the government vote text.

Image caption Lynne Neagle said she will vote for a second referendum

Labour AMs Lynne Neagle said she would support Plaid's position on a so-called 'People's Vote' because they had been given "special dispensation" by party colleagues.

Joyce Watson will also vote for the Plaid amendment on a further referendum.

AMs are expected to vote on the Brexit deal around 20:00 GMT on Tuesday evening - the result of which will not force the UK Government to act.

It comes as MPs in Westminster are debating whether to find UK Government ministers in contempt of Parliament over their decision not to release the full legal advice on the Brexit deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May will later try to sell her Brexit deal to MPs, as she opens five days of debate on it before a 'meaningful vote' is scheduled to be held in the House of Commons on Tuesday 11 December.