The members of the first Welsh Youth Parliament are set to be announced later.

The parliament will include 60 young people, 40 of whom have been elected in an online ballot, with a further 20 from organisations and charities.

The first meeting will take place in February and the winning candidates will each serve a two-year term.

The winning candidates will be announced at the beginning of proceedings in the Senedd.

All 11 to 18-year-olds in Wales were eligible to vote, with about 13,000 registering to choose from a group of 480 candidates.

Partner organisations include the Urdd, Girlguiding Cymru, Youth Cymru, Tros Gynnal Plant, Voices from Care, Barnardo's Cymru and Learning Disability Wales, with the aim of ensuring diversity and inclusivity for the new body.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said it was "more than appropriate" that young people had the chance to discuss their futures and "inform" the opinions of AMs.

She said: "The Senedd itself will listen to the voice of young people and there will be a mutual respect.

"There will be debate between the young people and the National Assembly itself, so that they do ultimately influence policies and decisions that will be taken that will affect their lives more so than any of ours."

She added the parliament will not just be a "talking shop".

Evan Burgess, 14, from Aberconwy, Conwy county, who stood for election, said: "There are issues you will face as a child no matter where you are in Wales and to bring those issues and problems up to a national level is going to be a really good way to tackle those problems."