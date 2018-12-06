Image copyright Welsh Government

A new fisheries patrol boat has been named after the former Welsh Labour first minister Rhodri Morgan.

The "FPV (Fisheries Patrol Vessel) Rhodri Morgan" is one of five new boats that will look out for illegal fishing in Welsh waters from January.

At the naming ceremony, in Cardiff Bay, Cabinet Secretary Lesley Griffiths said the tribute was fitting for a man with a "great love of the Welsh seas".

Mr Morgan, who died in 2017 aged 77, was first minister from 2000 to 2009.

The 26 metre patrol vessel weighs 75 tonnes and has a shield incorporating dolphins chasing mackerel, a reference to how much he enjoyed spotting dolphins in Mwnt, near Cardigan.

After a tour of the ship on Wednesday, Ms Griffiths said: "It's an honour to be able to name this vessel after Rhodri Morgan today; a man who gave so much to Wales and left an indelible mark on our history.

"This will be a fitting tribute to someone who had a great love of the Welsh seas and our wonderful nature.

"These vessels will be at the forefront of protecting Welsh waters and our fishing industry, providing a high speed response capability to ensure Wales continues to effectively enforce fisheries and marine laws."

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Julie Morgan (L) and Lesley Griffiths name the boat with champagne

Rhodri Morgan's widow, Cardiff North AM Julie, was at the ceremony.