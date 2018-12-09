Image caption Paul Ridd (centre) died in 2009, partly as a result of hospital neglect

Campaigners have called for mandatory training to ensure people with learning disabilities are treated properly in hospital.

The Paul Ridd Foundation, named after a man who died in 2009 partly as a result of hospital neglect, said a standard for care was needed.

A petition backing the proposal has attracted more than 4,300 signatures.

The Welsh Government said the foundation was part of a working group on health improvements.

Mr Ridd, who had with severe learning disabilities, died at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

His inquest heard neglect in his care contributed to his death by natural causes.

There are about 75,000 adults with learning disabilities in Wales but only 15,000 are known to social services, according to government statistics.

Specific guidance to improve the care and treatment of people with a learning disability in hospital has been available since 2014.

This is based on official recommendations made by the Public Services Ombudsman as part of a report on the care of Mr Ridd.

The foundation, set up in his name by his family, has been working with NHS health boards to get a copy of the guidance into every hospital ward.

Image caption Jayne Nicholls said guidance for treating people with learning disabilities is not being used everywhere

Jayne Nicholls, Paul's sister, said the charity was finding that the guidance is not being followed everywhere.

"We still come across people who don't really know what a learning disability is," she told Sunday Politics Wales.

"We come across incidences regularly from parents and carers telling us that the reasonable adjustments haven't been made for their family or the people they're looking after."

She gave the example of a case in west Wales of a young man who soiled himself after he was left in a waiting room.

"The only way for us to embed this across Wales is to get it as mandatory training, so we reach everyone from porters to receptionists," she said.

"We need a common standard across Wales."

'Health inequalities'

The petition, hosted on the assembly website, said the Welsh Government "must ensure all healthcare professionals get mandatory training to address the huge health inequalities facing people with autism and a learning disability".

Petitions on the assembly website that get more than 5,000 signatures are automatically considered for a Senedd debate.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We have worked with the Ridd family to develop guidelines for people with a learning disability who need to access acute hospital care.

"The Ridd Foundation is also part of a working group to improve the health of people with learning disabilities and will be involved in the development of an educational framework for health and social care staff."

Watch Sunday Politics Wales, BBC One Wales, at 11:00, or on iPlayer following the broadcast.