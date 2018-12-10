Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May "is the only person that can stop a no deal Brexit," says Plaid Cymru

The prime minister is running scared of losing a Brexit vote in the House of Commons, Plaid Cymru has said.

Theresa May has called off Tuesday's vote on her Brexit deal in the face of a significant potential defeat.

Plaid's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said Ms May is making a no deal "more likely" by putting the vote off.

Former Brexit minister and Welsh Tory MP David Jones said the delay was not a "very good advertisement" for the UK government.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday, the prime minister acknowledged that she would have faced a significant defeat on Tuesday.

Ms Saville Roberts said: "The Prime Minister is running scared. She can only delay the inevitable loss. She made promises that she cannot deliver and now she is coming up against reality.

"The only single person who can stop a No Deal Brexit is the Prime Minister. By delaying this vote she is personally making a No Deal Brexit more likely."

She said voters must "be given the right to decide whether the reality of leaving the European Union is what they want".

Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs were expected to vote down the proposed withdrawal agreement, alongside pro-Brexit Conservative MPs, Conservative MPs who want a second referendum and others from the DUP and the SNP.

"I don't think its a very good advertisement for this government," said David Jones, Conservative MP for Clwyd West.

"But what it does do, looking at it as positively as one can, is that it gives the government now the opportunity to go back to Brussels to say that the withdrawal agreement will not meet with the approval of parliament, and to try to negotiate something batter."

He called for the backstop - an insurance policy to guarantee no hard border on island of Ireland - to be removed and a stronger political declaration on the future relationship, "and to not paying over a penny of the £39bn until such time as we know an agreement is going ahead".