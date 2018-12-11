Image caption Carwyn Jones was given a standing ovation by AMs on Tuesday afternoon

Carwyn Jones has received a standing ovation from AMs as he bowed out as Wales' first minister on Tuesday.

Mr Jones said it had been an honour to lead his party for nine years.

He said he was feeling "sadness in standing down" but was proud of the work he has achieved.

The AM for Alyn and Deeside Jack Sargeant, the son of Carl Sargeant who was found dead days after Mr Jones sacked him last year, remained sat in his seat during the standing ovation.

Mr Sargeant was facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women when Mr Jones sacked him in November 2017.

Welsh Labour's leader-elect Mark Drakeford is expected to be installed in an assembly vote on Wednesday.

In a statement which did not mention the death of his former minister, Mr Jones said: "It was a privilege to follow my friend and mentor Rhodri Morgan.

"It has been a huge privilege to serve Wales in this job, and to be at the helm in a time of great challenge, a crucial time in our nation's history."

He praised his government's achievements as he saw them.

"There are 118 new schools in Wales, and a further 41 under construction in every corner of Wales," he said. "The children in those schools are getting more and more top grades.

"We have record inward investment," he said, adding that more people are surviving cancer than ever before.

He thanked his family, and said his successor Mark Drakeford, who won the Welsh Labour leadership contest last week, "is someone who can effortlessly match both principles and pragmatism, and I have no doubt at all that he will make a superb First Minister of Wales".