Image caption Alun Cairns said Theresa May has "always put the national interest first"

Most of the eight Welsh Conservative MPs are expected to back Theresa May when she faces a vote of confidence in her leadership later.

At least five MPs, including Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, have either said or are understood to be supporting the prime minister in the secret ballot.

But ex-Brexit minister David Jones will not, saying Mrs May could not make Brexit a success.

Mrs May has said: "I will contest that vote with everything I have got."

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street the prime minister warned Tory MPs she would have to scrap or extend the mechanism for leaving the EU if there is a leadership election.

Former Welsh Secretary and Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb told BBC Wales MPs who are trying to oust the PM "are in danger of misjudging the mood of the country".

Conservative MPs will vote between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT.

Mrs May, who has been prime minister since shortly after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016, has faced criticism in her party for the Brexit plan she has negotiated.

In a tweet Mr Cairns said: "I am giving my full support to @theresa_may who has always put the national interest first. We need to honour the outcome of the referendum and support the PM to deliver Brexit on 29 March 2019."

Skip Twitter post by @PaulDaviesPembs Great statement from @theresa_may on the steps of Downing Street just now. She has my full support as she is someone who is clearly putting the national interest first. — Paul Davies AM/AC (@PaulDaviesPembs) December 12, 2018 Report

Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies has said the letter writers are "self indulgent and self defeating", while Conservative MP for Aberconwy Guto Bebb is understood to be supporting the PM.

David Jones, Clwyd West MP, said: "My chief concern is to ensure that Brexit is a success for the UK. I do not believe that that will be possible under her leadership.

"I was one of the first to declare my support for her and it has been an extremely hard decision to make that I can no longer give that support."

Skip Twitter post by @AlunCairns I am giving my full support to @theresa_may who has always put the national interest first. We need to honour the outcome of the referendum and support the PM to deliver Brexit on 29 March 2019. — Alun Cairns (@AlunCairns) December 12, 2018 Report

In contrast, fellow Leave campaigner and Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies told BBC Wales that he is giving his "full support" to the PM.

He said: "A leadership election is the last thing the country needs at this time."

Paul Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Welsh Assembly, warned the party "should be concentrating on is the national interest", saying he was "supporting the prime minister one hundred per cent".

"My message is quite clear to my parliamentary colleagues: this is self-indulgent, and there is a danger here here now that we could hand the keys to 10 Downing Street to Jeremy Corbyn," he said.

Mr Davies, who will not have a vote, praised the statement Mrs May made on the steps of Downing Street.