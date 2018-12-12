Image caption Mark Drakeford was applauded by Labour AMs after he was confirmed as the new first

Mark Drakeford has been confirmed as the new first minister after a vote in the Welsh Assembly.

The Welsh Labour leader succeeds Carwyn Jones who resigned yesterday.

Mr Drakeford was backed by 30 AMs, versus 12 for the Conservatives' Paul Davies and nine for Plaid Cymru's Adam Price.

The AM for Cardiff West and former finance minister said that in a "fractured world" AMs should strive for "a kinder sort of politics".

He said the assembly should be a "beacon of hope".

The Queen is expected to endorse his appointment in the next 24 hours.