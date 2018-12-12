Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May survived a confidence vote in her leadership on Wednesday

Theresa May's credibility is "shot" after Wednesday's confidence vote in her leadership, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The Prime Minister held onto power on Wednesday night after 200 Tory MPs backed her, versus 117.

Most Welsh Tory MPs were thought to have supported Mrs May in the vote.

Tory Brexiteer MP David Davies, who supported Mrs May, called for her to revise her Brexit plan.

In a statement after the vote Theresa May said she now wants to "get on with the job" but she accepted a "significant" number voted against her.

On his official Twitter account Mr Drakeford said the PM "should now ask to extend Article 50 and call a general election to bring in a government capable of taking decisions".

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb tweeted: "May wins. Good."

David TC Davies, Monmouth MP, was among Welsh Brexiteers who said they would support the PM.

He said it was clear many people have concerns about her Brexit plan, and called for it to be revised.

"I hope she will be very clear that if people are not willing to accept the compromise Brexit that she brings back we need to move immediately to the full Brexit that people voted for.

"Either people have to accept it, and that means the opposition will have to vote for it, or the PM will have to make it absolutely clear we will go for a WTO Brexit".

Asked if she had been damaged, he said: "We are living through an unprecedented political situation. It's hard to say."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady announced the result of the vote to cheers on Wednesday night

Clwyd West MP David Jones, who said before the vote that he would vote against Mrs May, said the result was a "difficult outcome".

"Over a third of the parliamentary party have lost confidence in her," he said.

"She now needs to listen to colleagues' concerns and secure a change to the text of the withdrawal agreement.

"Otherwise, it will never be carried."

Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies, who supported the PM, told BBC Wales that there were still "major challenges ahead" for her.

He said the result was "better than expected".

"The PM is still facing some serious problems. She needs to have something to bring the DUP back on board as well as the Tory MPs who voted against her tonight".

He added: "There are still major challenges ahead for the PM".

But Remainer Simon Hart, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said it was "quite a good result" for the PM.

"The people who have been plotting against her have now been defeated and, if you like, the challenge has gone back to them," he said.

"Do they want to act responsibly and help the government get Brexit over the line or do they want to continue to meddle from the side-lines?"