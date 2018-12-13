Image caption Mark Drakeford took the oath before judge Mr Justice Lewis

New Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has officially taken office in a ceremony in Cardiff Bay.

He took the oath before a senior judge, after Mr Drakeford's appointment was confirmed by the Queen.

Mr Drakeford was nominated as first minister by AMs on Wednesday, following his victory in the Welsh Labour leadership contest last week.

He can now continue work appointing his ministerial team, which is expected to be revealed later on Thursday.

Mr Drakeford has replaced Carwyn Jones, who stood down on Tuesday after nine years in the top job in Welsh politics.