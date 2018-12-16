A Labour MP said he discussed the possibility of another Brexit referendum with a senior member of Theresa May's cabinet.

Chris Bryant, MP for Rhondda, said he spoke to Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington about the next steps.

Mr Bryant, who wants the UK to remain an EU member, told Sunday politics he wanted the government to allow a vote.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the BBC another referendum would "perpetuate" divisions in the UK.

The Labour Party's official policy is a general election.

Mr Bryant told Sunday Politics he wanted to "bust the myth" that many Labour MPs would support Mrs May's deal with the EU.

He said: "Brexit is stuck in a logjam. The EU aren't going to budge. The PM can't get her deal through parliament. The Tories can't get rid of their leader... time is running out."

Earlier on Sunday Mr Fox said another referendum would be undemocratic.

Monmouth MP David TC Davies said on his Facebook page: "Another campaign will be angrier and more emotional than the last time around and will certainly not bring the country together."

He called for MPs to back the prime minister's "compromise" with the EU.

Mrs May has condemned Tony Blair for "undermining" the office by backing support for another referendum.