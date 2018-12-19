Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford said the "shambles" around the prime minister "is moving us towards... significant disruption"

The Welsh Government will be "further intensifying" preparations for a no-deal Brexit because Theresa May is "failing to negotiate an acceptable" agreement, it has said.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that it "would be a catastrophic failure" if the UK government failed to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union.

The new first minister will meet the prime minister in London on Wednesday.

She has called for Welsh ministers "to get behind" the UK-EU plan.

On Tuesday, the UK government said 3,500 troops will be on standby to help with any potential Brexit disruption.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs in the House of Commons that the military personnel, including logisticians and engineers as well as infantry units, were ready to be deployed if needed.

His comments followed a decision by Mrs May's cabinet to approve £2bn to help if the Brexit deal is rejected by MPs and the UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019 without an overall deal.

With many MPs opposed to her Brexit agreement with the EU, the prime minister has delayed a vote in the Commons on the deal until the week starting 14 January.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Theresa May said it is "more important than ever that the devolved administrations get behind this deal"

On Wednesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to have his first meetings with Theresa May since being appointed to his new role.

The leaders are scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting in Downing Street ahead of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC), which will also include the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Northern Irish officials.

The Welsh Government's no-deal planning is expected to focus on the NHS, particularly on the supply of medical equipment, and road connections to ports.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the first minister said it is becoming clear "the chaotic shambles around the prime minister's deal on the table is moving us towards a position that will cause significant disruption, risking jobs and people's livelihoods".

"We have been preparing for a no deal outcome as it has become increasingly apparent the UK government was failing to negotiate an acceptable deal," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Could there be a second Brexit vote?

"We will be further intensifying our work to develop contingency plans.

"At my first cabinet earlier this week, I asked all my ministers to step-up engagement with our partners in Wales as we move into the new year.

"This will further shape our plans to prepare as much as we possibly can for a no deal outcome, including identifying areas for new investment to support preparation work."

'Confident'

Theresa May, who will chair the JMC meeting, said: "I am confident that what we have agreed delivers for the whole of the UK.

"This deal honours the result of the referendum - taking back control of our money, laws and borders, protecting jobs and livelihoods, and freeing the UK to strike new trade deals with countries around the world.

"That's why it is more important than ever that the devolved administrations get behind this deal and listen to businesses and industry bodies across all four nations who have been clear that it provides the certainty they need.

"From the Scottish Fishermen's Federation and Diageo, to Airbus and Manufacturing NI, business and industry right across the UK want to us to deliver this deal as it gives them the clarity and stability they need to protect jobs and living standards."

The Welsh Assembly has voted against the withdrawal agreement, but the vote does not effect the deal.