Image copyright Chris Jackson Image caption About 80% of farming income in Wales currently comes from EU funding

The Welsh Assembly's ability to scrutinise support for farmers post-Brexit could be "severely limited", a committee of AMs claims.

The UK Agriculture Bill - setting out arrangements for when the UK leaves the European Union - does not allow any role for the assembly.

It means Welsh ministers would be able to introduce a new payment system in Wales without consulting the assembly.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

A report by the assembly's climate change, environment and rural affairs committee said it was "appropriate" for the UK bill to be used as a vehicle to ensure the necessary arrangements are in place after Brexit.

However the committee claimed "the provisions go far beyond ensuring the immediate continuity of financial support".

"They enable the Welsh Ministers to establish a completely new approach to support for agriculture," it added.

"The effect of these provisions will be to severely limit the Assembly's ability to scrutinise the Welsh Government's support for agriculture."

Labour AM Mike Hedges, who chairs the committee, said an assembly bill would be "the most appropriate way" to legislate on a subject of such significance.

The Farmers' Union of Wales has also voiced concern, telling the committee that in "the absence of proper scrutiny, checks and balances" ministers would be able to introduce "draconian regimes ... far more burdensome and intrusive than those currently in force".

In her evidence to the committee, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the Welsh Government planned to present its own farming bill to the assembly before the 2021 election, but it would "depend on a legislative slot".

Grants switch

For over forty years Welsh farmers have received payments through the EU's Common Agriculture Policy.

Post-Brexit, that responsibility will fall to Welsh ministers, who want to replace the current payments with two new grant schemes.

However, according the committee's report, the Welsh Government "has not undertaken an assessment of the impact of phasing out direct payments".

Mr Hedges said while Brexit provided an opportunity to rethink farming support, he claimed there was a consensus for direct payments to continue in the short term.

Because the UK bill will affect a devolved matter such as agriculture, assembly members will be asked to give their legislative consent.

The committee's report said significant amendments would be needed before that can happen.