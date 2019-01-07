Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wales for Europe campaigners want a referendum with continued membership of the EU as an option

First Minister Mark Drakeford is being urged to campaign for a further EU referendum in a fresh call by members of his Labour assembly group and MPs.

An open letter, also signed by leading Plaid Cymru figures and Welsh Liberal Democrats, said a public vote was the only way out of the parliamentary impasse on Brexit.

The campaigners want remaining in the EU to be one of the ballot options.

Mr Drakeford will hold his first press conference as first minister later.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

MPs were due to vote in December on a deal negotiated by the UK government with the European Union, but ministers pulled the vote in the face of substantial parliamentary opposition to the deal.

Government sources told the BBC on Monday the vote will now take place on 15 January.

The open letter to Mr Drakeford, from the anti-Brexit Wales for Europe group, said: "The gravity of our situation requires brave leadership and clarity from the Opposition as much as Government, as well as time to consult the public again.

"This is the only way out of the Parliamentary impasse."

Image caption Former Welsh Government Local Government Secretary Alun Davies is among those backing the call

The letter said: "You have already called for an extension of the Article 50 period beyond 29 March 2019.

"But we now urge you to use your new office to its utmost to demand - of both the UK Government and the UK leadership of your own party - a new People's Vote in which continued membership of the European Union would be an option on the ballot.

"This new public vote is necessary regardless of whether or not a General Election is called."

Nine Labour MPs and four backbench Labour AMs - including former minister Alun Davies - signed the letter, together with 13 Plaid Cymru MPs and AMs.

It was also signed by Plaid Cymru MEP Jill Evans, Labour MEP Derek Vaughan, Welsh Liberal Democrat leaders Jane Dodds and Anthony Slaughter, three Labour council leaders and two Plaid Cymru council leaders.

Mr Drakeford succeeded Carwyn Jones as first minister in December after winning a three-way contest for the Welsh Labour leadership.