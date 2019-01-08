Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford said he is "always nervous before I stand up in the assembly"

Mark Drakeford has admitted he will be nervous before being quizzed by AMs for the first time since becoming Wales' first minister.

The Welsh Labour leader will face the Senedd for his inaugural First Minister's Questions (FMQs) later.

"If you didn't have a bit of nerves about it you wouldn't be doing the job in the right way," he said.

"I don't particularly like that sort of bear garden atmosphere or way of doing politics."

Mr Drakeford became first minister after beating Vaughan Gething and Eluned Morgan to win his party's leadership election in December.

First Minister's Questions takes place on Tuesday afternoons during assembly term time.

Backbench AMs ask set questions of the first minister, but leaders of the party groups can ask whatever they like.

"Inevitably I'm always nervous before I stand up in the assembly on whatever I've done," the Welsh Government's former finance minister said.

Image caption Carwyn Jones was the third first minister of Wales after Alun Michael and Rhodri Morgan

"I've spent a large part of my weekend preparing for FMQs and I'm afraid I had to explain to my family that this would be part of every weekend from now on," he told a news conference.

"I'm quite certain that as I walk towards the lift I will be feeling nervous before doing it."

Mr Drakeford said in November that he had no personal ambition to be first minister.

"There are parts of the job which I know I will enjoy very much," said the Cardiff West AM.

"But having worked for 10 years in Rhodri Morgan's office I know there are parts of the job that, I won't look forward to as well.

"I don't think I will look forward to doing first minister's questions particularly."