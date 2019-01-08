Image caption Jeremy Miles (left) appointment was announced by Mark Drakeford in December

Concerns have been raised about the legality of First Minister Mark Drakeford's new Welsh Government.

Plaid Cymru has warned one of the key appointments could be unconstitutional.

Mr Drakeford announced before Christmas that Neath AM Jeremy Miles would be both the new Brexit minister and counsel general, the Welsh Government's chief legal adviser.

The Government of Wales Act 2006 states the counsel general cannot also hold the office of a Welsh minister.

The counsel general's responsibilities also include exercising independent legal functions in the public interest.

As a result they have to be appointed by the Welsh Assembly as a whole.

Mr Miles was counsel general under Mr Drakeford's predecessor Carwyn Jones.

He is described as Brexit minister and counsel general designate on the Welsh Government website and his list of responsibilities includes the Joint Ministerial Council, in which UK and devolved ministers meet.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.