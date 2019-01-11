Image caption Steffan Lewis with his family being sworn into the assembly in 2016

One of Wales' youngest assembly members has died at the age of 34.

Steffan Lewis, the Plaid Cymru AM for South Wales East, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in late 2017.

Mr Lewis, who was brought up in Crosskeys and Tredegar in the Gwent valleys, leaves his wife Shona and his son, Celyn.

"He was our rock, he was our anchor and most certainly, our hero. To lose Steff is the greatest possible blow to our family," his family said.

Flags have been lowered at the National Assembly in Cardiff Bay as a mark of respect.

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said his party was in a state of shock at losing its "brightest star", while first minister Mark Drakeford said he was one of the "most decent and able politicians of his generation".

Skip Twitter post by @fmwales I would like to express my own deep and personal sorrow at the loss of Steffan Lewis AM, one of the most decent and able politicians of his generation.



My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Shona & young son Celyn at this incredibly difficult time. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) January 11, 2019 Report

In a tribute, Mr Lewis' family said: "Steff inspired us every day,"

"Steff fought this disease with the same courage and determination that he applied to his politics, and even when he was in great pain and discomfort, he continued to serve the people he so dearly loved to represent.

"We know that there are people throughout Wales who share our sense of loss."

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Steffan Lewis had served the constituency of South Wales East since 2016

His family said they will ensure "his legacy will live on forever - in our community, in our hearts and above all through his son".

"Wales will not forget his contribution and his determination to make a difference to people's lives," they added.

The AM was elected to the Assembly in 2016, having previously served as former leader Leanne Wood's speech writer.

Skip Twitter post by @HelenMaryCymru It is impossible to express how sad I am to learn that we have lost Steffan Lewis. Talented, committed, passionate, he made such a huge contribution in such a short time. His courage was astonishing. Thinking of his family. Am colled — Helen Mary Jones (@HelenMaryCymru) January 11, 2019 Report

It was in his work on Brexit, in his capacity as the party's spokesman on the subject, where he had his biggest impact.

Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Steffan Lewis addressed the 1997 Plaid Cymru conference in Aberystwyth

His proposal for an Act to enshrine EU rules into Welsh law was employed by the Welsh Government as a tactic in its negotiations with the UK government.

His illness did not stop him from making contributions to Senedd debates, and AMs from across the parties rallied around the Plaid Cymru politician after he was diagnosed - taking part in a charity walk organised by Mr Lewis' sister Nia.

Skip Twitter post by @ElinCeredigion Such a sad loss of one of our youngest and our best. Steffan Lewis made such an impact in the Senedd - with a caring heart, a charming smile and an intellect the size of Wales.

When Steffan spoke, we all listened. We’ll still listen Steffan.

Thoughts now with his dear family. pic.twitter.com/lvlW0iJ2Fy — Elin Jones (@ElinCeredigion) January 11, 2019 Report

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said Mr Lewis was beloved by his friends in the party.

"Steffan first addressed a Plaid Cymru conference at the age of 14. It was clear at that point that this was somebody that was going to have a big impact on the life of the nation," he said.

"He will be remembered as a politician of rare talent who achieved an incredible amount during his time in elected office, which has been cut short in such harrowing circumstances."

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "I would like to express my own deep and personal sorrow at the loss of Steffan Lewis AM, one of the most decent and able politicians of his generation."

Skip Twitter post by @RhunapIorwerth There are no words to describe the sadness and unfairness that our friend Steffan Lewis has left us. A young gentleman of immense political ability. The loss to Wales is enormous and to his family immeasurable. My sincerest condolences. — Rhun ap Iorwerth (@RhunapIorwerth) January 11, 2019 Report

Elin Jones, the assembly's presiding officer and a Plaid Cymru AM, said: "Such a sad loss of one of our youngest and our best.

"Steffan Lewis made such an impact in the Senedd - with a caring heart, a charming smile and an intellect the size of Wales. When Steffan spoke, we all listened. We'll still listen Steffan."

Skip Twitter post by @NickTorfaenMP I am very sorry to hear about the death of Steffan Lewis AM. His bravery in speaking openly about his diagnosis with bowel cancer has done so much to raise awareness. Thoughts with his family and friends: https://t.co/aFOsYqAby7 — Nick Thomas-Symonds (@NickTorfaenMP) January 11, 2019 Report

After the announcement was made tributes flooded in from across the Welsh Assembly.

Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies said: "His courage and his bravery throughout his illness will be an example to us all."

Rhun ap Iorwerth, a fellow Plaid AM called Mr Lewis "a young gentleman of immense political ability".

Labour AM Dawn Bowden said it was a "very dark day", while former first minister Carwyn Jones said Mr Lewis was "admired across the parties."