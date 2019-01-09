Image caption Chris Davies says he will "give a further statement on the facts once this case is concluded"

Police investigating the expenses of a Welsh Conservative MP have sent a file to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Prosecutors will now decide whether to bring criminal charges against Chris Davies, the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire.

Mr Davies has been questioned twice by police over allegations of a fraudulent expenses claim in 2016.

He maintains he made an "an honest mistake" by claiming for furniture and pictures for his constituency office.

A CPS spokesperson said a decision will be made in "due course".

Mr Davies was first interviewed by officers in July.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "A 50-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 17 July 2018. A further interview took place on Wednesday 24 October 2018.

"A file has now been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in relation to this matter."

Mr Davies is accused of manually creating two invoices for £450 and £250 rather than submitting the full £700 claim for the pictures by computer.

He has previously said that he repaid the £450 sum, which was charged to a start-up fund for new MPs to set up offices.

He said in November: "I voluntarily met with the Metropolitan Police on 24 October in order to bring this case to a swift conclusion.

"I will happily give a further statement on the facts once this case is concluded."

A CPS spokesperson said: "We have received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police relating to alleged fraudulent expense claims and a decision will be made in due course."

BBC Wales has asked Mr Davies for a comment.