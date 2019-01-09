Image caption Elin Jones acknowledged the aim was to make the Brexit law making process more efficient

The Welsh Government has been accused of "bypassing" assembly scrutiny over Brexit laws by the presiding officer.

In a letter in December Elin Jones raised concerns about Welsh ministers agreeing to a "significant proportion" of legislation being made by UK ministers on their behalf.

The Brexit process requires new laws on matters previously dealt with at an EU level, many in devolved areas.

Welsh ministers have been asked to comment.

In the letter to the Welsh Government, dated 4 December, Ms Jones said less scrutiny of the legislation meant AMs could not "effectively represent the interests of the people of Wales".

Ms Jones acknowledged the aim was to make the process of leaving the EU more efficient, but goes on "I have concerns that the cumulative effect of these Welsh Government decisions is an inadvertent bypassing of the assembly's role".

"Just as you have striven to ensure a role for the Welsh Government in the Brexit process, I must ensure the assembly, and its members, are enabled to play the full role they were elected to perform," she said.