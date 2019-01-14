Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May voted against the assembly in 1997

A speech planned to be given by Theresa May saying the assembly was not "seriously" questioned after the 1997 devolution referendum has been criticised for getting its facts wrong.

In remarks briefed to the media, the prime minister had planned to say that the result was accepted by both sides.

But Mrs May had herself voted against the law that created the institution.

A Plaid Cymru source called it a "revisionist history" while a Labour AM said it was ignorant.

The comments are included in speech on Monday that will warn that Parliament is more likely to block Brexit than let the UK leave without a deal.

"As we have seen over the last few weeks, there are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so," she will say.

The speech, due to be given in Stoke-on-Trent, adds: "I ask MPs to consider the consequences of their actions on the faith of the British people in our democracy.

"Imagine if an anti-devolution House of Commons had said to the people of Scotland or Wales that despite voting in favour of a devolved legislature, Parliament knew better and would overrule them. Or else force them to vote again."

"When the people of Wales voted by a margin of 0.3%, on a turnout of just over 50%, to endorse the creation of the Welsh Assembly, that result was accepted by both sides and the popular legitimacy of that institution has never seriously been questioned."

However Theresa May had, in 1997 after the referendum, voted against the legislation that enacted the assembly, together with other Conservatives.

Skip Twitter post by @LaurenMaeve You’re not naive, no Wales Office spad worth their salt would have let this line through. I am therefore being charitable and presuming they never saw it, and stopping howlers like this is a pretty big reason the Wales Office is still around so No10 should have made use of them. — Lauren McEvatt (@LaurenMaeve) January 14, 2019 Report

Tory MP Nigel Evans said during that debate that it would have been better if the percentage majority in favour "had been in double figures".

"That would have settled the issue once and for all, but it did not and it remains unsettled."

The Conservative manifesto of 2005 also called for a further referendum on the assembly on expanding its powers, keeping it as it was or abolishing it.

Meanwhile Professor Roger Scully of Cardiff University said the result was actually won on a margin of 0.6%, rather than 0.3%.

Labour MP for Cardiff Central Jo Stevens said the development had exposed "yet more utter hypocrisy from the PM".

Cardiff South & Penarth MP Stephen Doughty, a leading supporter of the Best for Britain campaign for a second referendum, said: "This is a very strange example for the PM to use - not least given she herself voted against implementing the Welsh referendum result, and the Tories continued to oppose it for years afterwards."

Labour AM Alun Davies said the briefed remarks show "ignorance and incompetence in equal measure".

"It is a perfect metaphor for Brexit," he added.

A Plaid Cymru source called it a "revisionist history" and "hypocrisy of the highest order".

Former Wales Office special advisor Laura McEvatt said on Twitter that "stopping howlers like this is a pretty big reason (why) the Wales Office is still around".

"No. 10 should have made use of them," she said.