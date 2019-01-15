Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May: "Give this deal a second look"

Theresa May should ask the EU to extend the Article 50 process and re-negotiate with Brussels if MPs reject her Brexit deal later, Welsh ministers have said.

Many Conservatives are expected to join opposition MPs to defeat the deal.

Wales' Brexit minister Jeremy Miles told journalists the prime minister should seek closer ties to Europe's single market after losing the vote.

But Mrs May has urged politicians in the Commons to back her agreement or risk "letting the British people down".

As well as needing permission from the European Union to extend Article 50, the two-year process by which an EU member can leave the bloc, it would also require the UK Parliament to approve new legislation.

Otherwise the UK leaves the EU without an agreement on 29 March.

Counsel General Jeremy Miles said there was no need for people to make changes in their day-to-day lives to get ready for a possible no-deal.

He said the Welsh Government was preparing for such an eventuality and launching a website with advice for people and also showing the work public bodies were doing in the coming days.

Image caption Jeremy Miles: "Our expectation is that hospitals, GP appointments, all of that stays the same"

Asked if people should make their own individual preparations, Mr Miles said: "No.

"The issue is we are not asking people in Wales to take different steps today than they will have been doing yesterday.

"The issue is to understand what the Welsh government is doing to prepare and to work with other partners."

The new website, called Paratoi Cymru (Preparing Wales) "will describe what we are doing".

The UK government is in charge of buying enough medicine for the NHS.

Mr Miles added: "To be clear, our expectation is that hospitals, GP appointments, all of that stays the same, medicine will be provided on the basis that it is provided now. So we are not suggesting that anyone should take different courses of action."