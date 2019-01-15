Image caption AMs stood in silence in honour of Steffan Lewis on Tuesday

Tributes have been paid to the assembly member Steffan Lewis, who died at the age of 34 last week.

AMs stood for a minute's silence in the Senedd in honour of the Plaid AM.

They praised the impact the AM, who died after suffering with terminal bowel cancer, had made in his short time in public life.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said called him the "nation's perfect son" who had the qualities to become "the father of the nation".

First minister Mark Drakeford called him a "sensitive, committed" and "funny person, somebody whose company you wanted to be in".

Steffan Lewis, who was elected as an AM less than three years ago, is survived by his wife Shona and his son Celyn.

Image caption Adam Price called Steffan Lewis the "nation's perfect son"

Mr Price led tributes. "Wales is a small nation, but every now and then we breed giants," he said.

He said Mr Lewis addressed Plaid Cymru conference for the first time at the age of 14. "There was incredible depth to his character from the outset," he said.

"Steffan was every bit the definition of a passionate Welshman," Mr Price said. "But, he was also a man of Gwent, and he saw in the triumphs and tragedies of that great county the key to understanding the problems and possibilities of the nation as a whole."

"You made us all proud, Steffan," Mr Price said. "Proud of you, proud to have known you, to have called you a friend and colleague. You made us proud to be Welsh by your example, that will endure.

"Steffan had all the qualities to become, one day, the father of the nation. That, sadly, cannot be, but he was the nation's perfect son."

Image caption Mark Drakeford said Steffan Lewis is "thoughtful, sensitive, committed" and "funny... somebody whose company you wanted to be in".

"The sense of sadness and of loss is profound in the Assembly this afternoon, as we think first of Steffan's family and his friends, but we think as well of the loss to this Assembly and to the future of our nation," said Mark Drakeford, first minister.

"He was, as you all know, a thoughtful, sensitive and committed individual, but he was a funny person, somebody whose company you wanted to be in, somebody who you learnt a lot from even in those more casual moments."

Mr Drakeford had worked with Mr Lewis in forging the joint Welsh Government-Plaid Cymru Brexit policy. The first minister said it was a "document that has served us so well in the past two years and will go on, I know, being a touchstone of the sort of nation that we want to be in the context we find ourselves in today".