Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has called for a delay to Brexit after Theresa May's deal was overwhelmingly defeated in the House of Commons.

MPs voted 202 in favour versus 432 against - with the government defeated by a historic majority of 230.

Mr Drakeford said it was time for the UK government to change direction and seek an extension to Article 50, saying ministers should go back to Brussels.

Pro-EU Tory MP Stephen Crabb tweeted: "Brexit just ate itself."

Most Welsh MPs are expected to have backed the No side, with Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs joined by two Conservatives, David Jones and Guto Bebb.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was a "catastrophic defeat", and said he would table a motion of no confidence in the government on Wednesday.

Mr Drakeford said: "It's hardly surprising that we find ourselves in this situation.

"The Prime Minister's deal always fell well short of what is needed to protect our economy and jobs, surrendering political influence without any guarantee that our long-term economic interests will be protected.

"We have always rejected this deal and called on the UK Government to go back to Brussels and secure a deal that is least damaging to the interests of Wales and the wider UK.

"We must now avoid careering headlong into a catastrophic 'no deal'," the first minister added.

"It's time for the UK Government to change direction and seek an extension to Article 50 - we cannot afford to gamble with the future of this country with self-imposed deadlines."

Plaid Cymru's leader at Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts MP, said: "This is a clear and decisive rejection of the Prime Minister's deal."

She added that if Labour's motion of no confidence failed, the party should back another referendum.

"The Brexit pendulum is swinging in our favour and all paths lead towards giving the people a final say," she said.