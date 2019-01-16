Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parliament voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday night

A majority of MPs would back a further referendum on Europe, a Conservative Brexiteer MP has said.

Chris Davies's comments came as MPs overwhelmingly rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202.

But the Brecon and Radnorshire MP said a fresh poll was not an inevitability and would fly in the face of democracy.

Three Welsh Labour MPs said their party should move to back another referendum if the prime minister won a confidence vote on Wednesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the vote of no confidence in the prime minister's government after Tuesday's historic defeat.

Official Labour policy is to consider another referendum only if the party cannot force a general election.

The vast majority of Wales' 40 MPs - 32 - voted against the Brexit deal. Only six Welsh Tory MPs supported it, with two colleagues opposed.

Welsh voters backed leave in the UK-wide EU referendum in 2016.

Image copyright House Of Commons Image caption Chris Davies said there was a majority in the Commons for a further referendum

Chris Davies, who backed the deal, told BBC Wales: "My greatest fear is that Brexit will not go ahead and democracy will be ignored.

"I think that is the worst outcome for this country whether you are a Remainer or a Brexiteer," he said.

"I think the majority in the house has been for some time [for] a second referendum.

"But I think the majority in the country is for Brexit."

Mr Davies said he expected Mrs May to win the confidence vote "quite comfortably" and that the PM should go back to the EU and say it would be "worse for you if we leave on a 'no deal'".

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the prime minister would seek cross-party talks to find a way forward if she won the confidence vote.

"It's up to senior parliamentarians to say what they do want, because we clearly know what they don't want," he told BBC Wales Today.

Image caption Labour MP Jo Stevens said staying in the EU was "the best deal we can get"

Jo Stevens, Labour Cardiff Central MP, said Mr Corbyn was "absolutely right" to call an immediate vote of no confidence.

She said Mrs May should delay Brexit by extending the deadline under Article 50 and asking the public if they wanted to accept her deal or stay in the EU, which Ms Stevens said was "the best deal we can possibly get".

"I'm hoping that if we [Labour] don't succeed with our vote of no confidence tomorrow that we immediately implement our party policy from conference, which is to go for a second referendum with remain as an option," she added.

Cardiff North Labour MP Anna McMorrin and Stephen Doughty, Labour MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, both agreed.

Ms McMorrin said: "At this point there is no majority for anything in the House of Commons. We really need to go back to the people."

She said it was likely that Article 50 would be either revoked or rejected, saying she thought Tuesday's vote "means that we will not be leaving on the 29th of March".

Mr Doughty added: "I think the only way to resolve this issue, if we can't get a general election, is to put this back to the people in a People's Vote."

Image caption David Jones said new referendum would be a "mockery of democracy"

But Welsh Tory Brexiteer David Jones, who voted against the deal, said: "We've already had a referendum. The referendum was conclusive. Only in 2017 we had a general election when over 80% of the people who voted for parties who were committed to taking Britain out of the European Union.

"It makes a mockery of democracy if parties think they can keep putting the vote to the people until they get the vote that they want."

Mr Jones called for the prime minister to go back to the EU, saying: "I don't think there's any doubt now that the withdrawal agreement is dead."

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford called on the UK government to delay Brexit, saying: "We cannot afford to gamble with the future of this country with self-imposed deadlines."

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said he would meet Mr Drakeford early on Wednesday.

"I'll be pushing for Welsh Government to come out for a People's Vote immediately if the confidence vote fails tomorrow," he said.