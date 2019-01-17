Image caption Carl Sargeant died in November 2017

A legal challenge against an investigation into Carwyn Jones' sacking of Carl Sargeant from the Welsh Government will be heard in court on Thursday.

The AM for Alyn and Deeside was found dead days after the then first minister fired him over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Sargeant's widow, Bernie, wants family lawyers to be allowed to question witnesses.

The Welsh Government did not comment.

Mr Sargeant died in November 2017 after Mr Jones sacked him from his job as communities secretary.

He was found dead at home days later - an inquest has given a provisional cause of death as hanging.

After the death of Mr Sargeant, and following pressure from the late AM's family and Labour politicians, Mr Jones called an investigation to examine how he handled the sacking of Mr Sargeant.

QC Paul Bowen was appointed to lead the independent investigation in agreement with the family, but the decision by the family to question the format via a judicial review has meant its work has not begun.

Image copyright PA Image caption Solicitor Neil Hudgell (left) stood with Carl Sargeant's son Jack and his widow Bernie outside the inquest

According to Hudgell Solicitors, Mrs Sargeant is challenging decisions to bar the family's lawyers from being able to question witnesses and to allow the independent investigator to bar the family from hearings.

She is challenging decisions not to hold oral evidence in public and to not allow Paul Bowen to order witnesses to give evidence.

Mrs Sargeant says a request by the Permanent Secretary Shan Morgan to all civil servants asking them to notify her or colleagues if they had evidence relating to the inquiry, rather than Mr Bowen, may have hampered it.

Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: "Getting answers for the Sargeant family is turning into a hugely difficult and drawn-out process, but we hope that this week's hearing will get the family one step closer to a meaningful enquiry."

It is not the only court action expected over inquiries following Mr Sargeant's death.

The counsel for Carwyn Jones, Cathy McGahey, is seeking a judicial review into his inquest over the coroner's decision not to admit evidence from Flintshire council leader Aaron Shotton and his deputy Bernie Attridge.