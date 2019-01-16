Delyth Jewell has been confirmed as the Plaid Cymru assembly member for South Wales East after the death of Steffan Lewis.

Ms Jewell was the second on the Plaid Cymru party list for the region in the 2016 election. The assembly said she will take her oath in due course.

Mr Lewis died last week after suffering with terminal bowel cancer. He was 34.

The politician is survived by his wife, Shona, and their three-year-old son Celyn.